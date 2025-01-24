Stray snow showers possible to start the weekend with mild end to January

A couple of clipper systems will pass through the Upper Midwest to start the weekend leading to the chance of some stray snow showers or flurries.

The first clipper will arrive late in the afternoon and evening on Friday leading to the chance of a stray snow shower or flurries. Temperatures will get back closer to average thanks to a blustery southerly wind pushing highs into the lower-to-middle 20s.

Another clipper will pass through on Saturday leading to another chance of a light snow shower or flurries. Temperatures will be even warmer as highs are expected to climb into the upper 20s. Colder air will build in behind the system with temperatures dropping back down into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and with a breezy westerly wind, temperatures are expected to get back into the upper 20s for highs.

The last week of January is looking rather mild for this time of year. Temperatures will jump even higher on Monday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s! They’ll dial back a bit the rest of the week with highs generally around the lower-to-middle 30s.