Alert Day due to severe storm potential Thursday evening

A cold front currently located over western South and North Dakota will be tracking into our area Thursday afternoon and evening. As it does so, we will need to watch for the potential of severe weather. That said, tomorrow will be Alert Day for the Weather First area.

Thursday will be a warmer and more humid day, which will provide plenty of energy for shower and thunderstorm activity by afternoon. It is interesting to note that as of late, there is some indication that a brief morning round of showers and/or storms may pass through the Weather First area. If this activity does indeed take place, storms should remain non-severe.

The best chance for showers and storms holds off until late afternoon for our western counties, and early evening for our central and eastern counties. A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop across western or central Minnesota, then track eastward into the evening hours. There is still some variations amongst modeling on exact timing, but anytime between 7PM and 11PM is a good bet.

Some storms may be severe, with damaging winds and flash flooding being the main concerns. Wind gusts of over 60 mph will be possible in some storms and may cause damage to siding, trees and power poles. Flash flooding may also take place in lower lying areas that see longer durations of heavy rainfall. While we cannot pin down exact totals for any location, most locations are expected to see anywhere from a quarter of an inch of rain to over 1 inch of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Weather First area under a slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5). This includes risk for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Again though, damaging winds seem to be the greatest threat to worry about, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The Weather Prediction Center also has all of the Weather First area under a slight risk for excessive rainfall, including the risk for flash flooding. With that said, best to stay away from low lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Storms exit the area west to east late tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours. This will not be an all day event by any means. Most of Thursday will feature increasing clouds and warmer temperatures. It will be a bit breezy out there as well, with winds out of the SSE at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph in the afternoon and evening.

It will be important to have ways to receive weather related alerts tomorrow, just in case. While this risk may be closer to the lower end, it certainly is not as risk to ignore! Stay tuned to us here at KAAL TV ABC 6 for the latest information throughout the day tomorrow!