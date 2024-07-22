Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, drier, cooler and less humid by midweek

Good Monday afternoon southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! It has been a humid but more mild day across the region with plenty of sunshine and a few cumulus clouds out there beginning to puff up. High temperatures today will likely top out around 80F with dew points in the mid to upper 60F’s.

Not expecting much in terms of t-storm potential during the daylight hours today, provided that the best forcing for t-storm development is currently extending from Duluth to St Cloud. This boundary is not expected to make it into our neck of the woods until late tonight. Showers and t-storms will be possible, but not everyone is likely to see rain from this round.

Tomorrow, storm chances continue as a cold front pushes down from the north and provides more focus for shower and t-storm development. Not expecting a washout and not everyone will see rain. No severe weather is expected at this time either.

Storm chances exit the area Tuesday evening and overnight. By Wednesday we’ll be dry with plenty of sunshine! You will also notice slightly cooler temperatures (mid 70F’s) as well as less humidity, making for a very pleasant midweek.

Thursday and Friday look fantastic. Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures in the upper 70F’s for highs, and dew points in the comfortable range. No complaints there!

Next weekend, things look a little breezy for now but also sunny with gradually climbing high temperatures into the low to mid 80F’s. Storm chances hold off until Sunday night and Monday.

Something to keep in mind the next few days, is that skies are going to be quite hazy due to copious amounts of wildfire smoke being brought down from Canada by NW winds aloft. Not expecting as much of this smoke to make it to the ground as what we saw last summer, but some of it may. Just something to keep in mind when out and about this week.