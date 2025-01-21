Still cold, but more typical January weather ahead the rest of this week

After lows dropped to around -20 and wind chills were around -40 degrees Tuesday morning, a south wind is giving temperatures an upward boost going into the middle of the week. Wednesday morning’s low will happen around Midnight and temperatures will rise through the night, into the mid-20s by Wednesday afternoon.

There is also a weak clipper system moving out of the Dakotas into Minnesota, and it’s going to make for some minor snowfall Tuesday night through Wednesday. Accumulations up to a half inch to an inch are possible in northeast Iowa and just a sliver of southern Minnesota south of I-90. Otherwise, most of us will see a few flurries or snow showers through Wednesday.

Even with the chance of snow, temperatures will be back to “normal” Wednesday afternoon.

Colder air moves back in Thursday, keeping highs in the lower teens. It’s cold, but won’t really compare to the recent, arctic cold snap.

Seasonably cold air returns for the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20s. Even milder air appears likely next week.

There are still no significant storms on the horizon for us.