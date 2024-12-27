Steady rain until early Saturday morning, remaining mild through the weekend

Rain is becoming steady across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa and will continue most of Friday night. Look for rain to come to an end between 3 AM-6 AM Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts look to end up around a half inch to nearly an inch, which is unusually high for the end of December.

Clouds will linger, as will some patchy fog, through Saturday morning. We may see a few breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon, but don’t bank on wall-to-wall blue sky.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend, running well above average with highs in the low-40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will also feature more clouds than clear sky, but there may be occasional breaks in the clouds Sunday as well.

A weaker wave of low pressure will sweep across Iowa and Missouri Monday, bringing an overcast sky back. We may see some brief rain mixed with snow around Mason City Monday night but the bulk of the precipitation will remain to the south.

Colder, more seasonable air begins moving into the region on New Year’s Eve, bringing highs back down to the 20s and teens by the end of next week.