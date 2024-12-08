Staying mild Monday, bitterly cold by mid week, slight snow chances

Happy Sunday everyone! The clouds have increased across the area as low pressure approaches from the west. That didn’t stop temperatures from overperforming once again today, climbing into the low to mid 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and mid to upper 50F’s across northern Iowa.

Clouds continue to increase into the evening, with clearing skies later on. The clouds, along with the low pressure nearby, will prevent temperatures from dipping too much into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the low 30F’s, which is the average high for this time of year!

Clouds increase once again Monday, with a chance for a few rain/snow showers across the area during the late afternoon and evening hours. No significant precipitation amounts are expected at this time. Highs will be in the low 40F’s, with breezy southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures cool significantly into Tuesday, with highs in the mid 20F’s under a generally cloudy sky. Precipitation chances increase once again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, with another cold front passing through the area, bringing the return of a slight chance of snow showers. Again, no major accumulations are expected at this time.

Bitterly cold air races into the area Wednesday, with some of the coldest air of the season arriving Wednesday night. Temperatures drop well below 0F Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the negative single digits. On top of the cold, winds will be gusty out of the northwest, leading to even lower wind chills! At least we will have a bit more sunshine to work with!

Highs only climb into the single digits for Thursday, with gusty northwest winds continuing. Lows will be in the single digits Thursday evening, with temperatures climbing through the night. High temperatures in the 30F’s return on Friday, and carry us through the weekend! Talk about a temperature roller coaster!