Starting this week off summerlike, plenty more of it on the way

Today has been a beautiful, summerlike day across the Weather First area, with plenty of sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds scuttling across the skies. Temperatures have climbed into the low to mid 80F’s across the area, with dew points in the mid 60F’s, so it feels a bit humid as well.

We stay dry the remainder of this afternoon, so plenty of more time to enjoy the sunshine. We generally have a whole lot of the same story over the next few days regarding weather across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. For summer and sunshine fans, this is great news! For fall fans…hang tight, there is good news for you too!

Monday may feature a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80F’s for highs. Tuesday through Thursday we see plenty of sunshine, with highs once again in the low to mid 80F’s across our area. It isn’t until Thursday night that we see a shake up of things, with the potential for some showers and t-storms. Hard to work out any specifics, but things do look to become more active toward the end of this week.

By the weekend, high temperatures in the 80F’s slip away from us, partially due to more cloud cover and rain potential, and partially due to cooler Canadian air beginning to work its way into the northern part of the country by the end of the weekend. Highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 70F’s across the area Saturday and Sunday, with scattered shower chances at times. Not expecting any washouts at this time, but details are still a bit murky for now, so check back in for more details as the week progresses.

By early next week, highs temperatures may struggle and fail to even reach 70F, due to rain chances and that cooler Canadian air I mentioned previously. First prolonged taste of fall? Hard to say, summer certainly does not want to go out easy around here. Even still, a brief taste of fall is sure to appease some of the fall lovers out there for the time being!