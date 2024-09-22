Starting the week off cooler, warmer temperatures move back in midweek

Happy Sunday everyone! Temperatures today have been markedly cooler than they were this time yesterday, thanks to the passage of a potent cold front Saturday evening. We have seen plenty of sunshine today as well, with the bulk of the cloud cover remaining just to the south of the viewing area.

Skies will remain on the clear side heading into tonight, which will allow our temperatures to cool into the low 40F’s for most of the viewing area. A bit colder than the average low for this time of year!

Starting the workweek off Monday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures fairly similar to what we saw today across the area, perhaps a tad bit warmer, but still in the 60F’s. Winds shift from the north to a more southerly direction Monday afternoon, which will begin to bring warmer air into the area from the south as we head into Tuesday.

Tuesday into Wednesday, a dissipating weather system approaches from the west, with forcing and available moisture completely collapsing by the time any rain makes it to our area. With that said, expecting dry conditions all of this week across the Weather First area. Looking at plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Friday thanks to high pressure and/or lack of any appreciable moisture in our area.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, and by Thursday some areas may be knocking on the door of 80F once again. The good news with this warmth, however, is that dew points will remain in the comfortable range, at least until next weekend. With that said, more of a dry heat is on tap for us across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week.