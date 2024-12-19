Snow will affect travel through Thursday evening, taper off overnight

A strong clipper will continue to affect southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Thursday evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Weather First area until 3 AM Friday morning. Snowfall totals up to 6 inches are possible for some, and there have been higher amounts just to our north. If you’re traveling tonight into Friday morning, slippery roads can be expected and slower travel is likely.

This clipper will lose its grip on the region overnight into Friday morning, and colder, arctic air is moving in behind it. Winds will be gusty overnight through Friday morning, making for areas of blowing snow. Winds will be out of the north, and blowing snow will be most problematic on east-west roads as snow blows across those roads.

Clouds will linger through Friday morning, and cold air will hang around through Saturday. Temperatures are going to drop to the mid-teens by Friday morning and highs remain around 19-20 degrees Friday afternoon along with wind gusts up to around 25 mph.

The start of the weekend will remain cold but partly sunny. Highs around 20 degrees can be expected Saturday, and afternoon highs return to around 30 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

A gradual warm up is ahead next week with temperatures above the freezing mark by Tuesday afternoon, getting closer to 40 degrees by the end of next week.