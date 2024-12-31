Snow showers on New Year’s Eve, colder air begins pouring in

Winter is making a return as we wrap up 2024 and kick off 2025. After a mild, foggy stretch to finish December, colder arctic air will begin to move in from Tuesday to Wednesday. Even colder air arrives later this week, followed by another shot of colder air next week. Highs will go from 30 degrees Tuesday morning to around 20 on New Year’s Day. Highs drop to the teens late this week.

Occasional snow showers and flurries are likely Tuesday as a storm system departs and colder air comes in with a northwest wind. Amounts will be minor. If there is any accumulation, it will be around a half inch at most. Most locations will receive trace accumulations.