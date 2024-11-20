Snow showers, breezy Wednesday with wintry cold weather lasting into weekend

The first dose of wintry weather will arrive on Wednesday with occasional snow showers and cold temperatures that are expected to be well below average which will last into the weekend.

Snow showers will be on and off through the day with around one inch or less of accumulation for most areas. The wind will be breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH at times which will may lead to lower visibility in open areas under any more intense snow bands that may develop. A few slippery stretches on roads are possible especially on bridges, overpasses, etc.. Snow showers will come to and by late Wednesday evening.

The rest of the week is looking dry and quiet, but cold!

Temperatures will hover around the middle 30s for highs on Wednesday with mid-to-upper 30s likely from Thursday to Saturday before a bump into the lower 40s is likely on Sunday before cooling back down into the 30s heading into next week.