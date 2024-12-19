Snow likely Thursday followed by brief cold blast into the weekend

A clipper system will make its way across the Upper Midwest on Thursday leading to accumulating snow and slick travel. Temperatures will also take a dip into the weekend.

Snow will be likely through much of the day on Thursday leading to slippery travel across the Weather First area. The wind will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph likely leading to areas of blowing snow and lower visibility especially in open and rural areas.

Snow will gradually taper off through Thursday evening before ending early in the overnight hours. Total snow accumulation of 2-5″ is possible for most areas especially in southeast Minnesota. Accumulations of 2″or less is likely across portions of north Iowa where a wintry mix and even some rain may be possible at times where temperatures may sneak above the freezing mark into the lower 30s. Expect highs to remain in the upper 20s elsewhere.

Colder weather arrives for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens for highs on Friday and Saturday with very cold night lows in the single digits.

The cold snap will be brief as temperatures push back to near-average on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and 30s are looking likely heading towards Christmas Day.