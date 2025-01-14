Snow drought continues with low chances in the days ahead

Snow lovers won’t be too excited in the days ahead as the weather pattern continues to favor low chances for snow over the next seven-to-ten days.

The storm track is expected to stay further south with primarily northwest flow across the Weather First area and the Upper Midwest. This pattern typically favors clipper systems which are usually quick-moving and can bring flurries or snow at times.

A clipper will pass through on Wednesday bringing the chance of flurries, otherwise it’s looking fairly quiet into next week when we may see a few more clippers sneak into the area, but timing and track are still uncertain at this point.

So far this snow season, the Rochester International Airport has measured just 7.3″ of snow which is more than 15″ below average through January 13th.