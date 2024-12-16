Snow chance on Thursday followed by cold weekend

A clipper system will dive southeast into the area on Thursday with snow likely followed by a blast of cold air heading through the weekend.

Snow will likely develop sometime Thursday morning and continue through much of the day and evening before coming to an end late Thursday night.

There is still uncertainty on the track of the clipper which will be key in where the highest snow accumulations fall, but several inches of accumulation is possible. Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.

Temperatures are expected to take a hit heading through the weekend following the clipper. High temperatures from Friday through Sunday are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s with night lows in the single digits.