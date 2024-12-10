Snow and wind will make for a slower Wednesday morning commute

Another push of arctic air is on the way, arriving late Tuesday night and affecting us for the next couple of days. A wave of low pressure moves through tonight, and will make for snow and blowing snow early Wednesday morning, which will have an impact on drivers early Wednesday morning.

Amounts of snow will remain minor, mainly less than an inch, but quickly falling temperatures and a strong wind will make for slick roads and occasionally lowered visibility Wednesday morning.

Snow will wrap up by around 8-9 AM Wednesday morning. Cold air and strong wind will continue through the day. Wind chills will remain below zero from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

This is the coldest air of the season so far, and temperatures will drop to the single digits below zero by Thursday morning. Thursday’s highs will remain in the single digits. Sunshine will help to offset the cold air Thursday, and winds will back off considerably through Thursday.

Another wave of low pressure arrives this Saturday, bringing with it the potential of rain and snow as temperatures rise back up to the 30s.