Skies begin to clear Thursday night, then sunny, warm and humid into the weekend

An upper level low is spinning across the region Thursday making for occasional showers and thunderstorms in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Showers will come to an end by 9pm Thursday evening and skies will begin to clear overnight.

More sunshine and summer warmth is on the way for Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the upper 80s through Sunday before another wave of low pressure brings showers and thunderstorms back late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will take a tumble early next week. Starting Monday, highs will be back in the 70s and will remain there through next week and the following weekend. If you’re tired of the muggy weather, we’ve got some relief on the way soon.

Looking a bit farther out into the middle of August, the trend of slightly below average temperatures will continue.