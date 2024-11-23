Significant cooldown to end November, start December

Toward the end of next week, we’re going to see a shift in the weather pattern. Thanks to a deep trough setting up in the jet stream, the door is going to be wide open for much colder, arctic air. Highs will drop back to the 20s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The following weekend through the first few days of December will be even colder. Highs will struggle to make it to 20 degrees as we end November and start December. Overnight lows are going to drop to the single digits. These kind of temperatures aren’t outrageous for the start of December, but they’re more typical in January.