Showers Thursday evening, then more seasonable through the weekend

Quiet weather continues through Wednesday night and the majority of Thursday. We’ll start with cool temperatures and a mostly sunny sky Thursday morning. Clouds and temperatures will increase Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

Another cold front will move through the region Thursday evening and will be the focus for showers across southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa. At this time, there is a chance of rain for the entire ABC 6 viewing area, but I’m doubtful that all of us will see rain. But, at least there’s a chance, and that’s more than can be said for most of the fall season so far.

Showers will move east of us quickly late Thursday evening, and skies will clear going into Friday. Temperatures will be more seasonable Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday, which is only slightly above average for this time of the year.

Our weather pattern will perk up next week, although timing and placement of storm systems is very uncertain at this time. A couple of storm systems are on the way, one in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame and another the first weekend of November.