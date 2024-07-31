Showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday night through Thursday

A potent storm system will move through the area Wednesday night leading to showers and thunderstorms with additional rain chances through Thursday.

There is still a bit of uncertainty on the exact timing of when showers and thunderstorms will enter the Weather First area from either early evening to later in the evening around midnight.

Regardless, showers and thunderstorms will be likely with a strong thunderstorm or two possible mainly in the 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM timeframe. Strong wind gusts would be the main threat.

While severe thunderstorms are possible, the higher chance will be mainly across west-central Iowa, parts of South Dakota, Nebraska and southwestern Minnesota where a Level 3 out of 5 risk is in place. Areas near and west of Highway 52 are in a Level 2 out of 5 risk.

Thunderstorms are expected to weaken as they approach from the west before ending sometime overnight into early Thursday morning.

The system as a whole will slow down with energy still spinning across the area leading to on and off again light showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday before ending by evening.