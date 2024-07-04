Showers, thunderstorms likely for Fourth of July, some strong

The Fourth of July will be the beginning of an active stretch of weather with multiple chances for rain through at least the middle of next week.

A few showers will be possible during the morning hours as a storm system organizes further west. As it approaches, showers and thunderstorms will become more likely during the afternoon and into the evening.

A strong or severe thunderstorms is possible with hail and heavy rainfall as the main threats. However, a brief tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. The timing would be mainly between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered through the evening so it’s possible some communities may be able to hold their outdoor events, fireworks, etc.

It’s important to stay weather aware today and multiple ways to receive warnings if any are issued.

It’ll be a muggy day with dew point temperatures expecting to be in the 60s. High temperatures will be in the 70s for most with a few places close to 80°.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight, however many places may end up staying dry.