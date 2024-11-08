Showers this weekend, but not raining all weekend long

After a beautifully mild Friday with lots of sunshine, we’re in for a change of pace this weekend. Clouds will increase into Saturday morning and showers will move into northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Rain lingers into Sunday morning and will be ending by the noon hour Sunday. Clouds are likely to linger through the rest of Sunday, although we may see a few breaks in the clouds before the sun sets.

Rainfall totals this weekend are going to be minor. Up to and around a quarter inch is possible by the end of Sunday morning.

Next week will start off comfortably mild and sunny with temperatures around 50 on Veteran’s Day and into the low to mid-50s on Tuesday.

A front is going to slide through on Wednesday, bringing the chance of a few showers and a return of highs in the 40s for the end of next week.