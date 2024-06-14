Showers Saturday, hot and muggy Sunday

After a nice, quiet Saturday, we’ve got a change in store for the weekend. A couple of them, actually. Occasional showers are likely Saturday, especially through the morning into the early afternoon. We should catch a break later Saturday afternoon to early evening before a few thunderstorms develop Saturday evening to early Sunday morning. Some of the late day storms could be stronger with pockets of heavy rain.

We’ll catch a break from rain through most of Sunday, although some isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out later in the day. Temperatures are going to get a big boost Sunday, reaching 90 degrees. In addition, dew points will climb to the mid-70s Sunday afternoon. The heat and humidity will make for heat indices reaching up to about 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Beyond this weekend, an active weather pattern will continue with occasional thunderstorms and more typical summer warmth. Highs will remain in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday before dropping to the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The chance of storms continues next week from Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!