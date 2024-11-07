Showers return this weekend, and temperatures remain a bit above average

We’ve got a nice, quiet stretch of weather to finish the week. There’s another storm system on the way for the weekend, however. While there will be rain for some of the weekend, and clouds for all of it, temperatures will remain mild for early to mid-November.

Rain is most likely from mid to late-afternoon Saturday, lasting into Sunday morning. Amounts look to be minor, with totals generally running less than 0.25″ by late Sunday morning.

Next week kicks off on a mild note with sunshine and mid-50s. Our next rainmaker after this weekend looks to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.