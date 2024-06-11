Showers likely Tuesday morning

A system will pass through the area on Tuesday with showers likely during the morning.

Showers will come to an end around lunchtime with clouds breaking and sunshine heading into the afternoon. Most areas will see around 0.25″ or less of rainfall.

A cold front will sweep through the area during the afternoon and early evening with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible.

How quickly the atmosphere can recover from the morning rain will be important to how much instability can build and how strong any thunderstorms may get. Any stronger storm that may develop, the main threats would be hail and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end Level 1 out of 5 risk for the entire Weather First area. The timing of thunderstorms will be around 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.