Showers continue this weekend, cooler and drier to start next week

Happy Saturday!!! Clouds filled in quickly this morning, with showers now making their way through the area this afternoon. These showers are associated with a sprawling upper level low currently stationed over Nebraska that has been tracking northeastward since earlier this week.

This low will continue to push in our direction and through the area tonight and into Sunday, bringing continued rain chances with it. We are not looking at an all night/day washout though, with most of the rain falling late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 40F’s for all of the Weather First area Saturday night, and will climb into the low 50F’s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be quite breezy at times, gusting up to 25 mph Saturday night and 20 mph Sunday.

Going into the beginning of next week, things will be on the dry side with plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, with highs only making it into mid 40F’s Monday. We warm up slightly going into Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s. It will also be quite breezy, with winds gusting up to 25 mph both Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances return for Tuesday night into Wednesday, but odds of significant rain are not all that impressive at this time. It seems this passing weather system will be one that doesn’t have access to the best moisture and forcing until it is either right over our area or past our area. This won’t give anything much time to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, so any rain that does fall will be short lived and light in all likelihood.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50F’s Wednesday despite the cold front passing through. Temperatures continue to warm going into the second half of next week, with winds shifting from the south Thursday, bringing warmer air northward.

Thursday and Friday will feature sunshine with a few clouds at times, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50F’s. These temperatures appear to last into the following weekend, with a very slight chance of rain next Saturday and Sunday as well.