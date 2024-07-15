Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the following counties in our viewing area: Howard, Mitchell and Floyd.

This Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 10 PM CDT.

Potential hazards with any severe storms that develop include large hail of up to 2.5″ in diameter, and 75 mph winds. Damage to roofs, siding, vehicles and trees is possible with any storms that do become severe.

Stay tuned for the latest information by keeping an eye on our interactive radar posted below, as well as tune in to our regularly scheduled 5PM, 6PM and 6:30PM shows later this afternoon and evening!

