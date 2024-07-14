Severe Storms Possible Monday

While it has been a quiet day today so far across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, tomorrow will be a different story.

A cold front is forecast to slide across Minnesota tomorrow morning through the afternoon hours and into Iowa by later evening. With the amount of moisture in the air ahead of the front on top of the cooler and drier air coming in behind the front, there will be plenty of forcing for 2 rounds of widespread shower and t-storm activity.

Round 1: Severe probabilities with the first round are lower due to timing. This round is expected to develop across the Dakota’s late tonight and track into Minnesota earlier tomorrow morning. For our county viewing area, showers and t-storms are likely come midmorning. Any severe weather threats would likely be along the damaging winds side of things and perhaps some hail.

Early Afternoon: We get a break between the 2 rounds of t-storms, with sunshine breaking through the clouds and the humidity sticking around but likely lower thanks to the morning storm activity.

Round 2: The cold front is currently favored to pass through southern Minnesota with limited shower and t-storm activity in the midafternoon. By later in the afternoon, the cold front will be tracking into Iowa, where severe storms may develop quite quickly. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for all of our viewing area, with a thin sliver of our southernmost counties being in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5).

Damaging winds will again be the main threat for any of our Iowa counties that see these storms, with large hail and potentially a brief tornado also possible before the storms congeal into a more potent line and track into eastern Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.

By the overnight hours, the storms are expected to be long gone from our area, so folks will be able to get a peaceful night of sleep Monday night!