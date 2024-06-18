Second Alert Day in a row due to potentially severe storms this afternoon and evening

We are not done with the ALERT DAYs yet. Just like Monday morning, storms Tuesday evening will have the potential to produce very strong winds and hail. In addition, storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. With clearing earlier in the day, our atmosphere will be able to build the energy necessary for storms to potentially become severe again. A trailing cold front will support these storms.

Rain chances continue almost every day the rest of the week, but the severe weather risk will hold off until this weekend after today.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-80s. With muggy air still present, the heat index is expected to get up around, if not top, 90°. It will not be quite as hot as Father’s Day, but we will get close.

After the cold front is out of our area, Wednesday will be MUCH cooler as highs are in the upper-60s and low-70s. The rest of the week will feel like Summer, but not as warm as we will be today or were on Father’s Day.