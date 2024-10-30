Seasonal temperatures expected through the weekend with additional rain chances

Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above the seasonal average heading into the weekend as rain chances will again be on the rise especially during the second half.

Sunshine and quiet weather returns for Friday with high temperatures near 50° after a cold start in the upper 20s.

Temperatures are expected to climb a bit above average through the weekend with highs in the middle-to-upper 50s and night lows in the 30s.

Saturday is trending dry before a storm system arrives late Saturday night leading to the chance of showers.

Showers and few thunderstorms will be likely on Sunday continuing into Monday with some heavier downpours at times.

Additional showers are likely on Monday with high temperatures expecting to be near 60° before cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 40s are likely by midweek.