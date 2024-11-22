Seasonably cool, quiet weekend – much colder late next week

High pressure has settled in and winds have lightened up across the region. Despite clouds lingering today and through this weekend, temperatures are running seasonably cool and will remain just slightly above average through Saturday. Sunday will be a touch milder with highs into the mid-40s.

There isn’t much to brag about for precipitation as we look ahead. One trough of low pressure moving through Sunday into Monday may make for some brief snowflakes, but we’re not looking at anything substantial at this point.

After a comfortably cool end to the weekend, it’s going to turn cooler next week. Highs drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Monday across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Another push of colder, arctic air arrives around Thanksgiving, and will keep highs in the 20s to upper teens from Thanksgiving into the very beginning of December. Temperatures will be a bit more reminiscent of January, although not cold enough to be breaking any records.

Like it or not, winter is settling in and it’s off to a colder start than winter was last year at this time.