Seasonably cool, dry weather into the weekend

A long stretch of seasonably cool and dry weather is expected the rest of this week into the weekend.

The heat and humidity of the last several days is now long gone as Canadian high pressure will settle overhead through Saturday leading to a quiet and comfortable few days ahead.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s with some afternoon clouds developing in the heating of the day. Night lows will be cool in the 50s.

Temperatures will gradually inch up on Friday through the weekend with highs getting closer to average in the upper 70s to 80°.

The next chance for any rain will come on Sunday as a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Next week will begin a little more active with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around average near or in the low 80s along with the return of some humidity.