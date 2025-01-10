Seasonably cold temperatures with light snow likely this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average through the weekend. A clipper system will also slide through late Saturday into Sunday leading to some light snow.

The bulk of Saturday is expected to be quiet under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will climb into the middle-to-upper 20s for highs which is a few degrees above average for early January.

Light snow is expected to develop sometime Saturday evening with chances continuing through the night into Sunday morning before wrapping up by afternoon.

Snow accumulations are expected to be light with many communities in the Weather First area likely seeing around 1″ or less. However, it may lead to some slippery spots on area roads.

Temperatures will continue to hover around average on Sunday with highs in the middle 20s. It will be a bit breezy with a southwest-to-northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Arctic air will arrive by early next week with temperatures expecting to drop into the single digits with below zero wind chills by Monday morning.