Seasonably cold temperatures with chances for snow in the days ahead

Temperatures are expected to inch up to near or slightly above-average over the next several days. A couple of clipper systems will also bring the chance for snow.

Wednesday will be a quiet day with plentiful sunshine and a light wind. High temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 20s.

Clouds thicken up by Thursday morning with light snow developing sometime during the afternoon hours as a weak clipper passes through. A few lingering snow showers or flurries are possible into Friday morning. Accumulations will be light with most area seeing around a dusting to 0.5″. It may be just enough to cause some slippery roads.

Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the middle 20s on Thursday with low-to-mid 20s likely from Friday through the weekend. Night lows will be in the teens.

A stronger clipper system arrives late Saturday night into Sunday leading to another round of snow. There is still some uncertainty on the overall track, but snow accumulations of 1″ or 2″ is possible. Details to be ironed out as it gets closer.