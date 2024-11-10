Saturday’s Almanac (11/09/2024)

Checking on today’s temperature and precipitation statistics, we had a warmer day relatively to average, and drought conditions are slightly better than they were this time last week.

The average high for this time of year in Rochester, MN is 45F, while the average morning low is 28F. Today’s high temperature was 49F, with the morning low being 38F. Both the high and low were at least 4 degrees above average for this time of year, with the low being 10F warmer than the average morning low!

The record high for November 9th is 71F, set back in 1999. The record low was a frigid 7F, set back in 1892. We didn’t come anywhere near either of those records today.

We received 0.05″ of rain in Rochester, with higher totals across northern Iowa. This puts Rochester’s monthly rainfall total at 0.94″, which is 0.35″ of rain above average for this time of the month. This further puts our yearly total just shy of 34.00″, falling 1.80″ of rain above average for this time of year.

While we are ahead of schedule when it comes to rain in Rochester, places such as Mason City are not as lucky. Mason City itself is over 3″ below average in terms of rainfall for the year, and over 4″ of rain below average for this time of the season.

Despite Rochester being above average in terms of yearly rainfall, that does not remove us from the moderate drought that is still gripping the entire Weather First area. The Climate Prediction Center expects the removal of drought conditions over the course of November and beyond, but only time will tell if this truly occurs.