Rinse and repeat weather Thursday Night and Friday

The rinse and repeat weather continues Thursday night into Friday. Skies will remain clear as high pressure maintains control across the Upper Midwest, and even warmer high temperatures are on the way Friday.

Temperatures will cool to around 60F by midnight, making for a comfortable evening out there, under a clear sky. Temperatures will fall to around 53F in Rochester by morning, with upper 40F’s across the remainder of the Weather First area.

Dew points will also be in the mid to upper 40F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. With that said, patchy fog will once again be possible, especially out near Owatonna and Albert Lea by morning. No widespread fog is anticipated, but something to keep in mind when heading out the door Friday morning.

Friday will feature abundant sunshine and high temperatures right around 80F for everyone across the Weather First area. For those keeping track, these high temperatures fall at least 12F above the average high for this time of year! Dew points will remain in the comfortable range as well, making for another comfortable, yet warm, day.