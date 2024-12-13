Remaining cold Friday, clouds increase

It is VERY cold out there this morning, with most locations in the negative single digits to near 0F. The feels like temperatures are even more profound, in the negative teens across most of the area. BRRRRR

Temperatures DO warm up through the day today a bit more than they did Thursday, yet it will remain fairly cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper teens for most of us, with a lower 20F or two possible across northern Iowa.

Wind chills, on the other hand, will remain in the single digits even through the afternoon, despite our high temperatures reaching into the teens. This is thanks to a southeast wind of around 5 to 10 mph, potentially gusting up to 20 mph at times.

We will start off with plenty of sunshine today, you’ll need the sun glasses! As the day progresses, however, clouds increase from the southwest as a weather system approaches.

There are no precipitation chances across the area during the day today, but chances for a wintry mix of precipitation arrive late this evening through just after midnight Saturday morning.

No significant snow/ice accumulations are anticipated at this time, but the wintry conditions lead us into the weekend, and you’ll certainly want to keep an eye on the forecast for Saturday!