Remaining bitterly cold into Wednesday, mainly quiet this week

Happy Sunday everyone, I hope you are all staying warm!!!

It’s a cold one out there to say the least. At last check the temperature remained below 0F here in Rochester, with wind chills in the negative 20F’s. This is by far the coldest air of the season for us, but for some, you may just be used to it by now, given how this winter has been up to this point!

The coldest air isn’t here yet though! Low temperatures tonight and Monday morning will once again be in the negative teens for most locations. Wind chills will drop to as low as -30F for us on the Minnesota side, with remaining in the negative teens and low negative 20F’s across northern Iowa.

Monday will be slightly colder than today, with highs not making it above 0F for most. Wind chills remain in the negative 20F’s, with a few negative teens across northern Iowa once again.

The coldest air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the negative teens across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with wind chills as low as -30F for our Iowa friends, and as low as -35F for southeastern Minnesota. I would not be shocked if some locations approached -40F for a wind chill across southeastern Minnesota as well!

Tuesday, highs are unlikely to get out of the single digits, with only a slight drop in temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind chills remain below 0F until sometime Wednesday. Fortunately, highs reach back into the 20F’s by Wednesday afternoon! The bad news, the cloud cover returns.

A bit of upper level energy will make its way through the area Wednesday, promoting at least a slight chance of a snow shower or two, especially across northern Iowa.

Thursday will be cooler, with highs back into the teens and lows in the single digits. We are back into the 20F’s Friday, however, with some locations approaching 30F next weekend!

Otherwise, the main story for now remains to be the cold across the area. No major snow systems on the horizon. The upper level pattern in place has the potential to keep it that way for quite some time going forward!