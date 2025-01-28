Record highs set Tuesday afternoon, a bit cooler Wednesday

The mild stretch to finish off January continues. Highs Tuesday afternoon set new records for much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as temperatures hit the low-50s across the board.

Cooler air is moving our way Tuesday night into Wednesday with a gusty wind out of the northwest. While temperatures are going to be cooler Wednesday, highs will still be about 10 to 15 degrees above average, in the mid-30s.

There will be more clouds around on Wednesday with a partly sunny sky. It won’t be as windy as Tuesday was as winds back down to around 5 to 15 MPH.

Another milder day is ahead Thursday. Once again, highs will climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There is the possibility of record highs being tied or set again Thursday afternoon.

The end of this week through the weekend will be slightly cooler than our record-setting days, yet temperatures will remain above average. There is a slight chance of some rain and snow Saturday and Sunday, but there are some significant question marks on the track of the system bringing that possibility, and amounts will remain minor if we do see any precipitation.