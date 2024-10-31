Rainy/Snowy Halloween, warmer for the weekend w/ rain chances

Happy Halloween! It’s going to be sort of an odd day today out there across the Weather First area. Rain is likely during the morning, followed by a mix of rain and snow during the early afternoon hours.

An area of low pressure will be passing through today, bringing a large swath of rain, changing over to snow for the afternoon, with it. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40F’s, dropping into the upper 30F’s by the afternoon. Any snow accumulation is likely to take place on grassy surfaces, especially north of U.S. Highway 14.

Rain and snow will come to an end by this evening, giving way to dry conditions by trick-or-treating. It will be cold, with temperatures dropping into the low 30F’s, and winds out of the NW around 10 to 15 mph. Winds will decrease overnight, along with the cloud cover, with lows dropping into the mid 20F’s for most by Friday morning.

Sunshine returns for Friday, with highs in the upper 40F’s. Winds shift out of the south, which will begin to bring warmer air northward for the weekend. Highs will be much warmer on Saturday, nearing 60F, with a generally mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances return by Saturday night into Sunday. Timing of rain is still a bit uncertain, with guidance not exactly in great agreement yet. This will change as the rain event gets closer, but for now, rain looks likely Sunday and Monday of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50F’s Sunday, with mid 60F’s possible by Monday.

Rain sticks around for Election day, with highs in the mid 50F’s. Sunshine returns the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 40F’s and lower 50F’s.