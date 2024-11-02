Rain to close out the weekend, more temperature swings next week

Happy Saturday everyone! It has been a fantastic day across the Weather First area so far, with much warmer temperatures and a fair bit of sunshine earlier in the day. Thicker cirrostratus clouds have begun to filter in from the southwest this afternoon, indicating the approach of a weather system set to impact us through early next week.

An area of low pressure will be approaching the area tonight and into Sunday. An accompanying warm front will track over northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, further amplifying southerly winds and warm air transport northward. We will not notice this warmer air right away though.

Widespread showers will track into the Weather First area late Saturday night into Sunday morning from south to north. Widespread rain is likely through the day on Sunday, which will be responsible for slightly cooler temperatures than what we saw today. Current rainfall projections have the Weather First area seeing at least a quarter to a half an inch of rain through Sunday afternoon, which is great for combating our current drought conditions!

I noted that we won’t notice warmer temperatures right away as the warm front passes through, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50F’s across the area Sunday indicate that. However, much warmer air arrives Monday, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s for most! Well above average for this time of year!

Rain remains likely through Tuesday morning, before exiting the area from southwest to northeast Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler, right around 50F.

Clouds stick around through Wednesday, before finally decreasing in coverage Thursday, allowing the sunshine to return. High temperatures through the end of next week will be in the lower 50F’s. Still slightly above average for this time of year, but beautiful for early November!

Another weather system will approach the area toward the end of next week, providing additional rain chances by the following weekend. Too soon to work out the specifics, but early indications are that this could be another widespread rain event for our area. A lot of rain in the forecast, but with the current drought conditions, we certainly need it.