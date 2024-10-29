Rain likely Wednesday; much cooler, possibly wintry Halloween

Another day of record warmth is likely Tuesday, and a cold front slicing through the region Wednesday will bring a return of cooler, fall weather.

Temperatures will begin a downward slide Wednesday as that front moves through. Showers and a few thunderstorms, some strong, are probable Wednesday afternoon. There will likely be some areas of heavy rain, especially by late October standards.

There are still quite a few questions to be answered as to how Thursday shapes up, but it’s certainly going to be much cooler. Highs will remain in the 40s Thursday, falling into the 30s for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening.

One of the biggest questions regarding Thursday is whether we see any showers change over to light snow. It’s not looking to be a big deal, at least physically, but the sight of snow after a summer-like start to the week is going to be a shock to the system. At this time, a light rain/snow mix is looking very possible Thursday, although timing is uncertain.