Rain likely to end the week, mild this weekend, colder next week

Happy Friday everyone! It will be another soggy day across the area thanks to dense morning fog, as well as widespread rain developing this afternoon.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 12PM CST Friday for ALL of our Minnesota and Iowa counties. Visibilities will be reduced to under a quarter of a mile at times, so be mindful of these conditions if hitting the roads.

High temperatures will be in the lower 40F’s today, with the mild weather continuing through the weekend, with highs in the low 40F’s Saturday and Sunday!

Scattered showers will be around the area Friday morning, becoming a widespread rain by later Friday afternoon. Rain will continue through the overnight hours before ending from south to north early Saturday morning. When all is said and done, many locations could as much as 0.75″ of rain, with some localized higher amounts possible.

The sun could make an appearance Saturday afternoon, before clouds increasing once again for the remainder of the weekend as another storm system passes us by to the south, and east Sunday.

Colder air begins to seep into our area to kick off next week, with highs in the 30F’s for Monday and Tuesday across our area. By the end of the week, high temperatures will drop into the teens and 20F’s, with overnight lows in the single digits. The arctic air returns!

On another note, Tuesday is still a day to watch in terms of potential precipitation. Models are still in disagreement on how close the system approaches us from the south, but odds of seeing rain turning to snow increase the further south you go, especially south of the Minnesota/Iowa border. Still just something to watch for now!