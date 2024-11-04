Rain likely on Election Day; sunny, comfortably cool later this week

An active weather pattern continues through Tuesday as another wave of low pressure moves through the region Monday night through Tuesday. Keep those umbrellas handy! Rain is likely after 2 AM Tuesday morning, and is likely to continue until at least mid-afternoon on Election Day.

Winds will shift from Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon as the storm system spins through the area. While it’s going to cool down a bit behind this next system, it’s not going to be cool enough for snow around here. There may be a little snow in the mix in northern Wisconsin.

We’ll catch break from Wednesday through Friday with seasonably cool temperatures and more sunshine. Some clouds will be lingering through the day Wednesday, but we’ll see a lot more sunshine Thursday and Friday.

Another storm system will begin to have an effect on us this weekend and rain will be likely. However, there are uncertainties on the timing of this system. From today’s perspective, rain appears likely on both Saturday and Sunday, but it probably will not be raining all weekend long.