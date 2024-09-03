Rain chances return Thursday, otherwise a dry week ahead

There really is not much in terms of precipitation chances across the Weather First area this week and into the next. The only chance of rain that we have to look ahead to this week will be on Thursday morning, and it’s a lower chance.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature continued sunshine across the area, with perhaps a few more clouds arriving by late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Thursday we will all likely wake up to mostly cloudy skies across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A cold front will be approaching from the west and slide across the area Thursday morning. With it, there is a chance for a few showers here locally.

While the trough responsible for this cold front is impressive to say the least, the rain chance that comes with the front is not. There will not be a whole lot of moisture for this front to take advantage of, which will make it hard for any shower activity to sustain itself as it passes through. With that in mind, keeping rain chances for Thursday morning on the lower end at this time.

Although this cold front won’t bring much in terms of rain to our area, it certainly will usher in a big change to end the week. Temperatures will be much cooler starting Friday lasting into Sunday, with highs in the mid 60F’s across the Weather First area.

No rain chances to look at this weekend, with plenty of sunshine, which will help mitigate the cooler temperatures that we are not quite used to yet, but will become more common as we go through September.