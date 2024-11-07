Rain chances return this weekend

All is quiet across the Weather First area for the time being, but that will change as we head into the weekend.

An area of low pressure currently over Arizona and New Mexico will track northeastward in the coming days, bringing the return for rain chances for our area with it. The upper level low associated with the precipitation will track over our area Saturday into Sunday, with rain chances arriving for our local area Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Rain that passes through will not only be fast moving, but it will also be in a relatively narrow band. With that said, significant rainfall accumulations are not expected at this time, but it certainly will be nice to get some more rain with the ongoing drought.

Sunday will be a more dreary day out there. Clouds will stick around as the upper level low shifts overhead, bringing a continued chance of light rain with it, at least through Sunday morning. Rain chances decrease Sunday afternoon, with clouds finally beginning to decrease in coverage Sunday night.

Again, not expecting any significant rainfall that would prompt flooding concerns, with just a brief soaking the most likely outcome at this time.

Rain chances diminish early next week, before returning next Wednesday. Too early to work out specifics, but will need to watch for the potential of some snow mixing in Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Stay tuned!