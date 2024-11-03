Rain chances continue through Tuesday, pleasant by midweek

Happy Sunday everyone! It’s been a rather soggy day out there across the Weather First area, with rain falling through most of the day. Temperatures have been on the cooler side but also right at average, in the mid to upper 40F’s for most, with some locations reaching 50F.

Rain is moving out of the area and into Wisconsin as we progress through this afternoon, leaving us with a fairly decent lull in the precipitation activity that may last through most of Sunday night. The next better chance of rain appears to be Monday morning, with model guidance indicating another round of showers and embedded thunderstorms tracking through the area.

This round doesn’t seem as widespread, so no guarantees everyone sees rain. Having the umbrella on hand heading out the door Monday morning is still a good idea, however. Winds will be initially out of the south but shifting from the west Monday afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

On and off rain chances continue through Monday, with better chances of more widespread rain returning late Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, rain chances will be coming to an end, but the clouds will stick around into Tuesday night. It will also be a bit breezy Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 20 mph out of the northwest. It’s going to be a dreary and chilly Election Day!

Sunshine returns on Wednesday and sticks around through the end of the workweek, ending things on a more quiet note. Another weather system will track through the area next weekend, however, with rain chances returning for next Saturday and Sunday.

Temperature wise, Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s. Temperatures cool quite a bit Tuesday, with highs barely reaching 50F, before rebounding into the low to mid 50F’s by Wednesday. Daily high temperatures then remain stagnant in the low to mid 50F’s through the remainder of the forecast period. Not a bad temperature forecast for early November!