Quiet weather pattern expected through the weekend with steadily cold temperatures

A quiet weather pattern is setting up for the Weather First area that will persist over the next several days into next week along with steadily cold temperatures for early January.

A clipper system will move just south of the area through central and southern Iowa on Thursday where a few inches of snow will be likely. Otherwise, here at home it’ll be a quiet day under a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 20s.

A bit more sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday with more bouts of clouds on Sunday into next week. The storm track will setup south over the Missouri and Ohio River valley’s leaving the local area under northwest flow keeping the colder air steadily coming in.

Temperatures are generally expected to be in the range of the lower-to-upper teens for highs from Friday through much of next week with night lows in the single digits. A few mornings may dip to near or slightly below-zero.

A couple of weaker clipper systems may bring light snow chances to the area late next week, but a lot of uncertainty exists at this point on any potential impacts.