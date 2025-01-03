Quiet, sunny but very cold weekend ahead

The weekend ahead will be quiet and very cold, but at least there will be some sunshine.

Surface high pressure will move in from the north and settle overhead through the weekend keeping the area dry. A major winter storm is expected to stay south with heavy snow and ice from portions of Kansas to southern Iowa, northern Missouri and into west-central Illinois.

There will be plentiful sunshine on Saturday with some clouds building in late in the day with a partly sunny sky expected on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be around the lower-to-middle teens for highs with night lows hovering around or a little above zero degrees.

The wind will be fairly light on Saturday, but will increase on Sunday out of the north with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, throughout the weekend will be in the range of -5° to 5°.