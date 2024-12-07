Quiet Sunday and staying mild

We have another mild day ahead of us for Sunday, with more sunshine as well!

Temperatures are still in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s as the sun sets this evening. For early December, this is quite remarkable!

Temperatures cool into the upper 20F’s for almost all of the Weather First area, which is near the average high temperature for this time of year. Talk about above average! Winds will generally light out of the west around 5 to 10 mph, perhaps gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Cirrostratus clouds will also continue to drift across the skies tonight as an area of low pressure passes us by well to the northeast, with another area of low pressure approaching from the west.

There will be a few more clouds around for Sunday, especially during the afternoon as a deck of thicker clouds slowly crawls southward into southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. With that said, the further south you go, the longer the sun sticks around through the afternoon.

Temperatures will once again be anomalously warm for this time of year, with highs a good 15F above average. This puts our projected highs into the mid to upper 40F’s across southeastern Minnesota, with northern Iowa seeing highs near 50F.

There is the outside chance that all of our area will again reach 50F, especially if the clouds are slower to drift in. Winds will be once again generally light out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph at times during the afternoon.

Overall, Sunday is shaping up to be a warm and pleasant day across the area, with a fair amount of sunshine as well, especially during the morning!