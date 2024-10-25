Quiet, seasonably mild weekend followed by an early week warmup

A cold front passed through the area on Thursday night with cool, Canadian air filtering in behind it which will lead to a seasonably mild weekend with temperatures near or slightly above average.

Other than a few passing clouds at times, there will be plentiful sunshine throughout the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be around the middle-to-upper 50s with a boost on Sunday into the lower 60s thanks to a blustery southerly wind bringing in more mild air.

The warmer air will take hold early next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday.

A sharp cold front will slide through on Wednesday with rain likely and falling temperatures throughout the day.

It’ll be sharply cooler by Halloween as temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s. The cooler, near average temperatures will linger through the rest of the week with another system possibly crossing the area with more rain heading into next weekend.